NC objects to govt’s land plans for 5-star hotels

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 31

National Conference on Friday said that it strongly objects to the formation of district-level committees headed by the respective Deputy Commissioners for identification of land to establish five-star hotels in J&K.

The party’s state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that the motive behind such decisions is suspect till a popular elected government is in place. “Now that elections are scheduled in next few months, all these orders should be kept in abeyance until an elected government is in place. The NC is committed to reviewing all decisions taken after August 5, 2019 if elected to office later this year. So anyone including a private company or an individual thinking of participating in any such offer from this J&K administration should consider the wisdom of choosing this moment as opposed to waiting a few more months,” Dar said.

“Such proposals should be handled by a popular government that prioritises all aspects, including ecology and the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Anything going against these can and will be changed by the popular government,” he added.

