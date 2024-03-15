NC, PDP, CPM back farmers opposing railway survey in Shopian apple belt

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 14

Political parties have joined fruit growers who are up in arms against the railway survey in the apple belt of Shopian in north Kashmir.

The Railways have sanctioned the final location survey of five lines, including the doubling of the Baramulla-Banihal section (135.5 km), Baramulla-Uri (50 km), Sopore-Kupwara (33.7 km), Awantipora-Shopian (27.6 km) and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam (77.5 km).

However, the decision of the railway ministry to expand its network to more districts of Kashmir is facing resistance from farmers, who fear losing their orchards in the process. The farmers say apple orchards have been their only economic activity and they going to adversely suffer from the new railway lines.

“The survey conducted by the Railways in the apple belt of Zainapora for railroad development has created panic among residents, who fear for their livelihoods. The survey should not be carried out recklessly as it could impact the livelihoods of locals,” said CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami.

“The concerns of apple cultivators in the apple-rich villages of south Kashmir should be taken into consideration and efforts should be made to minimise any potential losses,” Tarigami added.

The National Conference said residents of Shopian were against the planned acquisition of their land, mainly apple orchards, for a railway project. The NC said every developmental project should consider people’s concerns.

On Wednesday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti urged the government to avoid the chopping of fruit orchards and the “haphazard” laying of railway lines in Kashmir. She said environmental experts should be consulted in such projects and warned of serious consequences if developmental projects were carried out in a manner that affected the interests of people.

