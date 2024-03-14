NC, PDP question delay in J&K poll

Naseer Ganai

Srinagar, March 13

The visit of a team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to Jammu and Kashmir has left the region with very little hope for Assembly polls, claimed political parties in the Union Territory. Despite engaging in discussions with local politicians, the ECI’s silence on the possibility of conducting Assembly polls alongside parliamentary elections has dashed all expectations after generating a lot of hope, they said.

Ifra Jan, spokesperson of the National Conference, said, “The Assembly elections were due in 2019. The last Assembly polls took place in 2014. Even then it was the Supreme Court that had to direct the government to hold it. Even at this point, all we have are some comments from the commission. This does not make us hopeful.”

Jan also alleged that the electronic media had maintained silence on the issue.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan said the Chief Election Commissioner’s visit seemed to be more concerned about Lok Sabha polls. “We have put forth the suggestions regarding Assembly polls vis a vis law and order situation and also that people have been denied an opportunity to elect their representatives.”

Bhan said it was up to the CEC to win the trust of the people and show them that institutions were bigger than the governments.

The last elections in J&K were held in 2014, leading to the formation of a coalition government, led by Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP in alliance with the BJP. The coalition government collapsed when the BJP withdrew its support, resulting in the dissolution of the Assembly in November 2018 by then governor Satya Pal Malik.

