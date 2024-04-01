 NC seeks shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • NC seeks shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails

NC seeks shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails

NC seeks shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails

Hasnain Masoodi, MP. PTI file photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, March 31

National Conference leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Sunday sought shifting of Kashmiri youth from different jails of the country to their native districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Hundreds of youths from Kashmir as well as Jammu have been languishing in jails far away from their homes at Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Haryana and Tihar. This is in contravention of the directives of the five-judge Constitutional Bench of the apex court which emphasises on keeping detainees near their homes so that their family members can meet them easily,” Masoodi said.

Against Apex court directives

Hundreds of youths from Kashmir as well as Jammu have been languishing in jails far away from their homes at Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Haryana and Tihar. This is in contravention of the directives of the apex court which emphasises on keeping detainees near their homes so that their family members can meet them easily. —Hasnain Masoodi, NC

He was speaking to mediapersons after addressing party workers in Parigam village of Kulgam. “Tell me which mother can reach Ambedkar Nagar to meet her son?” Masoodi said.

He said several youth who don’t have any pending cases against them are still in custody. “The government should release them immediately and shift the ones whose hearing is on,” Masoodi said

He said it was ironic that the detainees were not presented before courts for hearing in person but rather on virtual mode. “How can they brief their lawyers and get access to justice,” Masoodi asked.

He said the Home Minister’s utterance regarding revocation of AFSPA and withdrawal of troops could only be taken seriously if New Delhi at least initiates the step of releasing the youth from jails.

Earlier, Masoodi vowed to fight for the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. “Our party has been striving to fight against dictatorial rule and for the rights of the people for the past nine decades and will continue to do that,” he said.

