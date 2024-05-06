 NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha candidate : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha candidate

NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha candidate

According to seat-sharing agreement between National Conference and Congress under INDIA bloc, the Ladakh seat was given to Congress

NC suffers jolt in Ladakh as its entire Kargil unit resigns over choice of INDIA bloc's Lok Sabha candidate

NC Additional General Secretary Ladakh Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter. PTI file



PTI

Kargil, May 6

The National Conference suffered a jolt in Ladakh on Monday as its entire Kargil unit announced resignation in protest against the party leadership allegedly pressuring them to support Congress candidate from the Ladakh Lok Sabha seat as part of INDIA bloc's seat-sharing agreement.

NC Additional General Secretary Ladakh and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Qamar Ali Akhoon conveyed the unit's decision to party president Farooq Abdullah in a letter.

According to the seat-sharing agreement between the National Conference and Congress under the INDIA bloc, the Ladakh seat was given to Congress.

Talking to reporters here, Akhoon said the NC high command was pressuring them to extend support to Tsering Namgyal, the official Congress candidate from Ladakh, but it was against the decision taken by Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) which has put up Haji Haneefa Jan as its candidate.

Jan, the Kargil district president of the National Conference, has the backing of the Congress's entire Kargil unit and was the unanimous choice to fight the Lok Sabha elections as an independent.

In a related development, two independent candidates -- Sajjad Hussain and Kacho Mohd Feroz -- withdrew their candidature in support of Jan on the last date for withdrawal, setting the stage for a triangular contest on seat where the BJP has fielded Tashi Gyalon, Chief Executive Councillor-cum-Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Civil Development Council (Leh).

The BJP had won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

Jan also has the backing of powerful religious schools and thus is seen as a serious contender.

The KDA and the Leh Apex Body have been jointly spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil and jobs for local youths.

Akhoon said they have taken the decision to resign from the basic membership of NC in the larger interest of Ladakh, especially the Kargil region.

“Jan is the united choice of KDA and we thank both the independents who withdrew in his support. The party high command was putting pressure on us to support Congress party's official candidate. They were telephoning me and I told them 'never'. We made the sacrifice in the larger interest of Ladakh, especially Kargil,” he said.

Akhoon said Jan is a unanimous candidate of all political, social and religious groups of Kargil and “we will do whatever is needed for his win”.

Jan had already submitted his resignation from the NC and “we are resigning from the basic membership of the party and disassociating with it”, he said.

In his letter to Abdullah, Akhoon said Jan is supported by all the political and religious institutions.

“The party high command is pressuring us (both telephonically as well on social media) to support the official candidate of INC (Congress) from Ladakh which is unacceptable to us including J&K NC and INC Unit Kargil,” the letter reads.

Akhoon said this letter may be considered as mass resignation of all party functionaries from the primary membership of J&K National Conference.

Meanwhile, Returning officer of Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency Santosh Sukhadeve confirmed withdrawal of candidature by two independent candidates.

Sajjad Hussain and Feroz, who both hail from Kargil, withdrew their nominations, leaving three candidates in the fray from the constituency, Sukhadeve told PTI.

The Ladakh Lok Sabha constituency, which is the largest in the country in terms of geographical expanse with a total area of 173.266 square kilometers having over 1.82 lakh electorate, is going to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 20.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #INDIA bloc #Kargil #Ladakh #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

2
Haryana

BJP leader Subhash Chaudhary backs Congress nominee for Faridabad Mahender Pratap Singh

3
Punjab

Supreme Court issues notice to Punjab, Centre on petitions against change in land use for cement factory near school, houses in Sangrur

4
Jalandhar

Charanjit Channi calls attack on IAF’s convoy ‘stunt’; triggers a row

5
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut confuses Tejashwi Yadav with Tejasvi Surya; becomes butt of jokes on social media

6
India

Public at large thinks criminal trials are ‘neither free nor fair’, laments Supreme Court

7
J & K

Terrorists using steel bullets to ambush forces in Jammu and Kashmir, taking to ‘hit-&-run’ tactics

8
World

3 Pakistani men sexually assault college student, videotape him naked; arrested

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

10
Diaspora

Canada ‘rule-of-law country’: Justin Trudeau on arrest of 3 Indians in Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder case

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Top News

Delhi L-G VK Saxena recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for ‘receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice’

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

The move comes a day ahead of the Supreme Court considering ...

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Whether Kejriwal, who has been in custody through the Lok Sa...

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary Video: ED recovers ‘mini mountain’ of cash from servant’s room of Jharkhand minister's secretary

ED sources say the cash is being counted to ascertain the ex...

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

The former Punjab chief minister on Sunday called the Poonch...

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

Punjab top poll official seeks report over BJP candidates being ‘prevented’ from campaigning

The delegation of the BJP leaders, led by state unit chief S...


Cities

View All

Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

Amritsar Rural Police arrest three in farmer’s murder case

5.73 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar grain markets for procurement

Tarn Taran woman farmer Balwinder Kaur dies at Shambhu border

Amritsar candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla claims support of ex-servicemen for Congress

Fire breaks out at house on Batala Road

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda: Beating the heat, candidates begin morning walk to reach out to voters

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

Disgruntled Chandigarh Congress leaders back Manish Tewari, Pawan Kumar Bansal skips meet

It’s Modi vs Manish Tewari in ads at PBS docking stations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Manish Tewari slams rival over promise of turning Dadu Majra dump into football ground in 3 months

Chandigarh Health Dept issues heat wave advisory

Will press the ‘reset button’ for administrative reforms: Sanjay Tandon

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Supreme Court to consider granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday

Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal for 'receiving funding from Sikhs for Justice'; AAP calls it conspiracy at BJP's behest

Delhi High Court asks trial court to expeditiously conclude 1994 triple murder case against former Punjab DGP Sumedh Saini

Yet another conspiracy against Arvind Kejriwal at behest of BJP: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj on L-G recommending NIA probe against CM

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Facing criticism over ‘poll stunt’ remark, Charanjit Channi questions Centre on Pulwama terror attack probe

Siblings killed, three hurt in road accident near Mukerian

Phagwara: Man dies, wife injured in mishap

25 booked, 6 held in LPU firing case

2 sector officers face action for negligence

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

Major tragedy averted as coaches of Archana Express detach from engine

3,967 appear for NEET UG in Ludhiana district

Farmers’ protest: Rail passengers continue to face inconvenience

Congress leader Bajwa challenges Bittu, camps in Ludhiana to ‘teach him a lesson’

INDIA VOTES 2024: Video of Ravneet Bittu, Warring hugging each other goes viral

Saffron party leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

Patiala: BJP leader, 2 others booked for farmer’s death

General Election: Polling officers briefed about election process in Patiala

Workshop on linguistics, phonetics, communication

Hockey player ends life by jumping into canal