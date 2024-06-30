NCC ADG visits special national integration camp in Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 29

Additional Director General (ADG) of NCC Directorate Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, Major General Rakesh Sachdeva, visited the Special National Integration Camp 2024 in Srinagar on Friday to engage with the cadets and oversee preparations for the upcoming visit of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha.

“The camp, part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative, brought together 250 NCC cadets from 17 NCC Directorates across India since its commencement on June 19, 2024. Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva received a warm reception upon arrival, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour led by Brig Deepak Sajjanhar, SM Group Commander, NCC Group Srinagar,” the statement added.

“Addressing the cadets, Maj Gen Sachdeva imparted valuable life lessons, stressing qualities like perseverance, standing against bullying, cultivating hobbies, and maintaining good heart, health, and hygiene. He commended the cadets for their exemplary performances in drill, cultural events, and discipline, emphasising the NCC’s pivotal role in fostering national integration,” the statement said.

“Highlighting India’s strength in diversity, Maj Gen Sachdeva lauded the cadets’ efforts in promoting unity in diversity through their vibrant cultural presentations. He encouraged them to embrace the opportunity to understand and appreciate each other’s customs, traditions, and values,” the statement said.

“His visit was marked by enthusiasm and camaraderie among the cadets, showcasing their dedication to national service and unity under the banner of the National Cadet Corps,” the statement added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ladakh #Srinagar