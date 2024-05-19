NCC DG calls for establishing new corps battalions in J&K

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 18

Director General of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, on Saturday emphasised the importance of smoothly establishing new NCC battalions in Jammu and Kashmir, acknowledging the challenges posed by security, terrain, and weather.

During his three-day visit to Srinagar, which began on May 16, Lt Gen Singh reaffirmed NCC’s commitment to the youth of the nation and the future of the organisation. The highlight of his visit was an interaction with NCC cadets and officers at the NCC Group Headquarters in Gogji Bagh, Srinagar, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

During his visit, Lt Gen Singh engaged in various activities aimed at bolstering the NCC’s presence and operations in the region. Addressing the cadets, he reiterated the NCC’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and instilling values of discipline, dedication and service to the nation. He encouraged the cadets to embrace a ‘Never Give Up’ attitude, fostering resilience and determination.

Lt Gen Singh also met with key stakeholders, including the GOC 15 Corps and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the expansion of NCC activities and infrastructure in the region. The establishment of an Air Squadron in Udhampur was announced, fulfilling a long-standing aspiration of NCC cadets in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his meeting with Lt Gov Sinha, Lt Gen Singh discussed various matters pertaining to the expansion and enhancement of NCC operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lieutenant Governor presented a Unit Citation to the NCC Directorate for its outstanding performance and well-organised training initiatives in the region.

Acknowledging the dedication and excellence of NCC cadets and staff, Lt Gen Singh presented awards to those who have excelled in ensuring the smooth conduct of NCC training in the Kashmir Valley. He also released a quotes book compiled by the NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, showcasing the spirit and ethos of the organization.

Upon his arrival on Thursday, he was warmly welcomed by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, Additional Director General NCC, Jammu Kashmir, and Ladakh Directorate, along with Brigadier Deepak Sajjanhar, Sena Medal Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar.

