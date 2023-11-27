NCC’s girls battalion holds blood donation camp

Our Correspondent

Jammu: The 2 J&K Girls Battalion, NCC, commemorated the 75th NCC Raising Day by organising a blood donation camp under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Jammu. “In line with the ethos of NCC, the 2 J&K Girls Battalion has gone beyond the call of duty to serve the society in a unique way” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal PRO, Defence. The blood donation camp, held at Government Medical College, Jammu, witnessed a turnout of 50 NCC girl and boy cadets. —OC

Over 11 kg charas worth Rs 34 lakh seized in Ramban

Banihal: More than 11 kg of charas (cannabis) worth over Rs 34 lakh in the international market was seized in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. The recovery was made from a private car at Nagetra-Senabathi in Ukhral area, a police spokesman said. He said a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and a search is on to nab the culprits. —PTI

Three held for stealing jewellery in Samba

Jammu: Samba police have solved a jewellery theft case by arresting three accused and recovering stolen gold and silver ornaments. The arrested accused have been identified as Devinder Singh, Hardeep Singh Jamwal and Rakesh Kumar Verma, all residents of Samba. On the complaint of one Rinku Kumar Dixit, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, police had registered a theft case under Sections 454 and 380 of IPC at Samba police station and held investigation . Samba SSP Benam Tosh said a total 150 thieves have been arrested and 75 theft cases have been solved by Samba police in the past ten months.

