NC’s Ruhullah Mehdi files papers from Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 25

After filing his nomination papers for his candidature from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, NC leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said here today that people had to convey to the Parliament that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was unacceptable to the people of Kashmir.

“We were jailed, threatened and democracy was usurped from us. We were proud of our identity and that identity was taken away from us,” he said.

Ruhullah termed the downgrading of J&K into a Union Territory as an unconstitutional step. “This unconstitutional step was taken by them. Is this a democracy?” the NC leader said.

He added: “We cannot forget when we had acceded to India, we had rejected the two-nation theory and accepted secularism.”

The NC leader took it out on the PM for his speech in Rajasthan and said that Modi refrains from referring to Muslims directly but instead “calls them people of a religion that produce more children”.

