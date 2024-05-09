NCW chairperson urges women to actively participate in politics

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 8

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organised a seminar on ‘Rise and lead: Young women pioneering technology, business and public life’. The seminar organized by the university in collaboration with the National Women Commission (NCW) aimed to celebrate and empower young women in various fields.

NCW chairperson Prof Rekha Sharma, who was the chief guest, inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of addressing the gap between women’s educational achievements and their representation in leadership roles. She encouraged active participation in politics and digital literacy among women.

In his welcome address, Dr Waseem Bari, Registrar, IUST, shed light on the historical and contemporary contributions of Kashmiri women in politics, poetry, aviation and sports. He said that IUST is committed to foster an environment where women are encouraged to pursue knowledge, excel in their fields, and develop into leaders of tomorrow.

Prof Deeba Sarmad, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University of Kashmir, stressed the importance of celebrating women leaders and ensuring their access to higher positions in various fields. Prof Sheikh Javed Ahmed, Dean Research, IUST, said that encouraging women to pursue education is not just about empowering individuals, it’s about enriching entire communities and shaping a brighter future for generations to come.

Dr Asifa Baba, Dean of Students, and seminar convener underscored the goal of inspiring and supporting young women on their path to leadership roles. The seminar also featured three technical sessions covering topics such as navigating emerging opportunities in AI and drone technology, women in decision-making roles in public life and women breaking glass ceilings in the corporate world.

