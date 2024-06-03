NDRF gears up for Amarnath Yatra

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 2

In preparations for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and incident-free pilgrimage for devotees.

NDRF personnel are undergoing specialised training to handle critical situations that might arise during the pilgrimage. This training focuses on equipping them to effectively respond to natural disasters like landslides, administer first aid to the injured in case of accidents, perform CPR techniques, and safely evacuate casualties.

The NDRF conducted a mock drill under the supervision of the Parveen Singh Assistant Commandant of NDRF's 13th Battalion. This simulated real-world scenarios, allowing the NDRF team to practice their swift and effective response to various emergencies.

