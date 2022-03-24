Need to resolve core issue of Kashmir: Pak

New Delhi, March 23
For lasting peace and stability in the region, it is essential to resolve the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, said Pakistan Chargé d’Affaires Aftab Hassan Khan on the occasion of his country’s National Day at the High Commission here.
The Chargé d’Affaires underlined that Pakistan wishes to have mutually beneficial relations with all its neighbours including India and believes in resolving all outstanding disputes through peaceful means of dialogue and diplomacy, stated a High Commission release.
The Cd’A highlighted that the 48th meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad was a “clear manifestation of Pakistan’s pivotal role in the Islamic World”.
Khan raised the Pakistan flag to the tune of the national anthem at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the High Commission’s Chancery’s Lawns. The students of Pakistan High Commission School gave performances on national songs and delivered speeches highlighting the “struggle” for the creation of Pakistan.
