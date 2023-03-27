Neglected areas now becoming role model for country: Minister

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 26

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh today held a public ‘darbar’ (meeting) at Hiranagar of Kathua district in presence of administrative heads and panchayats’ representatives. He highlighted various issues, including land compensation for Delhi-Katra Expressway, status of proposed Arun Jaitley stadium, facilities provided for people living along the zero line of the international border among others.

He said areas like border districts which were neglected earlier have now become role model for the country.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “The governance cannot be restricted to the district headquarters only. A departure from this practice is necessary as has been done. The public ‘darbar’ was held yesterday at Ramnagar in Udhampur and today at Hiranagar in order to listen to the people’s issues so that the same could be addressed on the spot with district administration’s officials.” The minister said it was for the first time after 20 years that hundreds of acres of border land had been brought under cultivation, bringing back the lost smiles on the faces of border dwellers in Kathua.