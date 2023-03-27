Neglected areas now becoming role model for country: Minister

Jammu, March 26
Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh today held a public ‘darbar’ (meeting) at Hiranagar of Kathua district in presence of administrative heads and panchayats’ representatives. He highlighted various issues, including land compensation for Delhi-Katra Expressway, status of proposed Arun Jaitley stadium, facilities provided for people living along the zero line of the international border among others.
He said areas like border districts which were neglected earlier have now become role model for the country.
Addressing the gathering, he said, “The governance cannot be restricted to the district headquarters only. A departure from this practice is necessary as has been done. The public ‘darbar’ was held yesterday at Ramnagar in Udhampur and today at Hiranagar in order to listen to the people’s issues so that the same could be addressed on the spot with district administration’s officials.” The minister said it was for the first time after 20 years that hundreds of acres of border land had been brought under cultivation, bringing back the lost smiles on the faces of border dwellers in Kathua.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the two missiles we...
2 men shot at in a gurdwara in US state of California
The shooting takes place on Sunday at around 2.30 pm at the ...
Martyr's son called Mir Jafar but no case filed: Priyanka
Hits back at BJP | Cong brass holds ‘satyagraha’ for Rahul
2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard
Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya, who were lodged at th...