Nehru not responsible for Article 370: Farooq Abdullah

PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 12

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has said the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, can’t be held responsible for Article 370. This statement comes in response to Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent attribution of the Kashmir problem to Nehru during a parliamentary session where he highlighted perceived “mistakes” in the form of an “untimely” ceasefire and internationalising the issue at the United Nations. Farooq, expressing disappointment over the Supreme Court’s order upholding the abrogation of Article 370, countered Shah’s claim, stating, “I don’t know why they have venom against Nehru. Nehru is not responsible. When Article (370) came, Sardar Patel was there. Nehru was in America when the Cabinet meeting happened. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was also present when the decision was taken.”

Blames BJP for Kashmir situation Farooq triggers a controversy, stating “let Kashmir go to hell”. As the controversy started playing on various news channels, Farooq clarified by posing questions to the BJP and accusing the party of “turning heaven on earth into hell”.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed it “true face of INDI Alliance”, stating nepotism, stone pelting had ended.

The former CM of the erstwhile state continued, “The matter was in their hands from the beginning. Let’s see what happens in future.”

The Supreme Court on Monday unanimously upheld the revocation of Article 370.

