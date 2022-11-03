Nepalese national among 2 non-locals shot and injured by terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar, November 3
Terrorists on Thursday shot and injured two non-local workers, including a Nepalese national, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
