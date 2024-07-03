New criminal laws are undemocratic: Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, July 2

A day after the new criminal laws were implemented, CPI(M) leader in Valley, Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, said they are “against the democratic rights of the people.”

“These laws were passed in haste, without debate, in a blatantly autocratic and anti-democratic manner, when a large number of opposition MPs were suspended. These are stringent in nature,” he said in a statement.

Noting that there are concerns that the new laws “will erode liberties and legal safeguards of citizens by arming the state with more sweeping powers,” Taragami, while demanding that the implementation of the new laws be put in abeyance, said, “these need a thorough review.”

About the halting of traffic on National Highway during Amarnath Yatra, the leader said that people of Kashmir have always welcomed yatris and played a crucial role in smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage. “But it is unfortunate that they have to face difficulties in travel due to halting of traffic for hours along NH,” he said, and urged the administration to smoothen the flow of traffic during movement of yatra convoys.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar