New criminal laws implemented: First FIRs registered

PTI

Srinagar, July 1

The J&K registered its first FIRs under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) in Anantnag, Srinagar, Baramulla and Kulgam districts, a police spokesperson said.

In Anantnag district, an FIR was registered under Section 125 (a) and 281 of the BNS 2023 at the Bijbehara Police Station. It was the first FIR registered in the Kashmir Zone under the new criminal laws. Similarly, in Srinagar, an FIR was filed under Sections 303 of BNS and 135 (1) of the Electricity Act at Chanapora Police Station.

In Baramulla, an FIR was registered at the Kreeri Police Station, while in Sopore, an FIR was lodged at the Panzla. The Kulgam Police also registered its first case under Sections 74, 115 (2) of the BNS at Yaripora Police Station.

