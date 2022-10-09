 New distribution system okayed to end pilferage : The Tribune India

New distribution system okayed to end pilferage

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo

PTI

Srinagar, October 8

The J&K administration on Saturday approved the Targeted Public Distribution System Order which will help put an end to pilferage, an official spokesperson said. The new policy is a result of the reformation of the existing system and permits diversification of commodities and services other than those distributed under the TPDS at fair price shops (FPS), he said.

It will also make FPS economically viable, which will help in putting an end to pilferage, the spokesperson added. The Administrative Council (AC) that met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the J&K Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2022, the spokesperson said.

The policy will revise the existing provisions pertaining to opening of new fair price shops and their licensing. It will ensure at least one FPS in each panchayat/municipal ward, so new FPS will be also be established. The number shall be based on the population of the panchayat/municipal ward.

