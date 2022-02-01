New era of development begins in both J&K, Ladakh UTs: President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 31

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said a new era of development had commenced in J&K and Ladakh and all-round development of the UTs was underway.

Work is in progress on 7 medical colleges and two AIIMS. Setting up of an IIT and an IIM in Jammu has been in full swing.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session here, the President said, “Today, in the Amrit Kaal (celebrations of the 75th year of freedom) of Independence, our resolve of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ is enabling us to write a new chapter of development on the basis of democratic values. The country is making special efforts for the states and regions hitherto left neglected.”

In this regard, the President said the beginning of a new era of development in J&K and Ladakh was a great example of government’s commitment to hitherto neglected regions.

“The government has started a new central sector scheme for the industrial development of J&K at the cost of about Rs 28,000 crore. Last year, the Qazigund-Banihal tunnel was opened to traffic. Srinagar-Sharjah flights have also been started,” said the President.

He said many important steps had been taken to provide better opportunities for education, health and employment to the people of J&K. “At present, works are in progress on seven medical colleges and two AIIMS, one in Jammu and the other in Kashmir. Construction of IIT-Jammu and IIM-Jammu has also been going on in full swing,” the President said.

He also said that The Sindhu Infrastructure Development Corporation had been set up to accelerate the growth of Ladakh.

“Another chapter in this development journey of Ladakh is being added in the form of Sindhu Central University,” he added.

