New film policy okayed to make J&K ‘hub of cinematic creativity’

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 15

The UT administration has approved Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy-2024 that aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity. The new policy supersedes the J&K Film Policy-2021. The J&K Administrative Council gave its nod during a meeting that was held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night. “The policy provides for a time-bound administrative assistances, setting up of single window cell, facilitation for grant of film shooting permission, package of financial assistance, promoting government/non-government organisations associated with publicity of cinema and striving to create nationally competitive infrastructure for film making,” an official spokesperson of government said.

Creation of Rs 500 crore fund

  • A Film Development Fund shall be created with allocation of Rs 500 crore. The minimum cost of film production shall be Rs 10 crore and it must be screened on minimum 25 screens to get incentives.

He said that the policy provides for bodies like Film Development Council, J&K Film Division, Script Screening Committee, Divisional Location Permission Committee, Film Development Fund and mechanism for branding and promotion of activities by means of film festivals.

To ensure that a chunk of the film shooting for a movie seeking subsidy from the UT government, the criteria of a minimum of 20 days of shooting has been provided. The criteria for claiming subsidy for film, TV serials, shows, web series has also been notified in the policy. The maximum subsidy in the regional languages of J&K will be Rs 1.25 crore.

“A Film Development Fund shall be created from fiscal year 2024-25 with allocation of Rs 500 crore (payable in next five years with an annual budgetary grant of Rs 100 crore) to be sourced from CAPEX budget for disbursement of subsidies/incentives,” the official added.

