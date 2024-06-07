New racing sensation, 9-year-old Atiqa of Jammu and Kashmir to debut in FMSCI National Karting Championship

Bengaluru, June 7
India’s latest racing sensation, 9-year-old Atiqa Mir of Jammu and Kashmir will make her much-awaited debut in MECO-FMSCI National Karting Championship Rotax Max 2024 this weekend at Meco Kartopia here.
The highest-ranked female driver under 10 years as per International Automobile Federation (FIA) and Commission Internationale de Karting (CIK) in any national championship got a feel of the competition in India in 2022, taking part in two races as a seven-year-old.
This is the first time she will compete in all five rounds of the championship. She will turn out for Team MSport Racing in the Micro Max category (7 to 12 years).
“We have been waiting to show our mettle in the highly competitive Indian National Championship. It’s a homecoming for Atiqa,” said Atiqa’s father, Asif Mir, India’s first national karting champion and a former Formula Asia Racer.
Hailing from Kashmir, Atiqa is already a local star in the state. She now lives in Dubai where she trains with George Gibbons Motorsports. Atiqa juggles between European and UAE Karting Championships.
Atiqa started karting when she was just six years old. Her first competitive race was in 2021.
Competing in the Micro Max and Mini X30 categories, Atiqa is the reigning vice-champion in UAE IAME National Championship, vice-champion in Mena Cup, second Runner-up in the DAMC Cup among her various triumphs.
Atiqa is also a race winner in UAE IAME National Karting Championship (Mini R category) and has scored multiple pole positions, fastest laps and lap records too.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
President appoints Narendra Modi as PM-designate; oath on Sunday evening
Murmu hands over the letter of appointment to Modi, who call...
From ‘right leader at right time’ to ‘fevicol ka jod’, this is what allies said while backing Modi as PM
All NDA partners expressed unequivocal support to the PM and...
Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Mohali police book CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur
A case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC registered at t...
CISF top official calls Kangana ‘slapgate’ emotional outburst by constable Kulwinder Kaur, says she’s apologetic now
A complaint has been lodged against Kaur
Tarn Taran fake encounter: Former SHO sentenced to life imprisonment for staged killing 31 years ago
Gulshan Kumar was kidnapped from his house on June 22, 1993,...