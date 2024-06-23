Newborn dies at Ramban hospital, four suspended

Jammu, June 22
The hospital authorities ordered an inquiry and suspended four junior staff nurses following accusations of medical negligence after a newborn died at a government hospital in Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.
They said a pregnant woman from Pogal was admitted here on Thursday. She gave birth to a healthy baby through C-section on Friday. The infant was shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit due to medical complications and died during treatment, they added.
The woman’s relatives, including her husband, alleged that the baby died due to negligence by the paramedical staff.
The hospital administration took note of the allegations and placed four junior staff nurses under suspension and formed a three-member team for a thorough inquiry with a directive to submit its report by Sunday, the officials said.
