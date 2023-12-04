Next J&K CM will certainly be from BJP, says Raina

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 3

Buoyed over victory in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said in the UT, “next Chief Minister will certainly be from BJP”.

“In J&K, the people are standing with the BJP government as it is taking care of every section of society. In J&K, the next Chief Minister will be certainly from the BJP,” he added.

Raina said the results are a befitting reply to the Congress and the INDIA block, “as they are struggling for their survival”.

Senior BJP leaders celebrated the party’s landslide victory in three states at party headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, where hundreds of workers also assembled and danced to the drum beats. Besides Raina, party’s general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul, former deputy CMs Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, former ministers Sat Sharma and Priya Sethi, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Devinder Kumar Manyal, were among those present.

Ravinder Raina said the BJP has won the semi-final with a great show and will win the finals of 2024 with a thumping margin.

Raina attributed the peace and progress in all the parts of J&K to the public welfare policies of the BJP government. “BJP has gaining the trust of people from every region and every religion, particularly the underprivileged and neglected classes,” said Raina.

