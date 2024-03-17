 NGT fines two contractors for violating environmental norms : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  NGT fines two contractors for violating environmental norms

NGT fines two contractors for violating environmental norms

Amount to be used for restoration of the environment

NGT fines two contractors for violating environmental norms


PTI

Srinagar, March 16

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an interim fine of nearly Rs 16 lakh on two contractors for violating the environmental clearance for mining of minor minerals from Doodhganga stream in Kashmir.

A bench of the NGT on Friday imposed the interim fine on contractors Danish Yousuf and Rouf Ahmad for violating the terms and conditions of the environmental clearance for the mining lease in their favour.

Allowing the application partly, the Bench imposed an interim environmental compensation of Rs 7,46,400 on Danish Yousuf and Rs 8,33,520 on Rouf Ahmad. The contractors were directed to deposit the same within two months with the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board. “The said amount shall be subject to final computation of environmental compensation by JKPCC,” it said.

The Bench said it could not determine the environmental compensation in the absence of the requisite information regarding the quantum of mineral extracted by the respondents, sale price of mineral and actual period of mining activities.

“We find it appropriate to direct JKPCC to proceed to compute environmental compensation in accordance with law, besides taking other prohibitive and punitive action against respondents 5 and 6 and remedial action for rejuvenation and restoration of the damage caused to the environment,” it added.

The amount of environmental compensation shall be used for remediation, rejuvenation and restoration of the environment in the affected area on the basis of a rejuvenation plan which shall be prepared jointly by the JKPCC and Collector Budgam.

#Environment #Kashmir #National Green Tribunal NGT #Srinagar


