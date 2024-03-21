NGT notice to officials on wetlands’ condition

New Delhi, March 20
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the authorities concerned, including the J&K Pollution Control Committee, over the alleged deteriorating conditions of wetlands and waterbodies. The tribunal was hearing a matter in which it had taken suo motu cognisance of a news report highlighting the “worsening condition” of wetlands and waterbodies in the UT.
The report stated wetlands and waterbodies in the UT were declining due to both natural and man-made causes, such as rising temperatures, unchecked deposition of millions of tonnes of sediments annually, encroachment and waste discharge. It also claimed pollution in waterbodies, such as Dal, Wular, Anchar and Manasbal lakes and wetlands, including Haigam Rakh in the Jhelum Valley, Hokersar near Srinagar and Shalbug in the central district of Ganderbal.
A Bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson, Justice Prakash Shrivastava, and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said, “The news item reflects the need for effective management of wetlands and waterbodies and swift and tangible measures to ensure their sustainability.” “Let notice be issued for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing (on May 22),” the tribunal said.
