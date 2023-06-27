NH-44, Mughal Road closed after landslides

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 26

Incessant rain triggered landslides and shooting stones at different locations causing closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and Mughal Road. Both roads are vital links to the Kashmir region from Jammu.

The traffic police informed that NH-44 was blocked due to landslide at Mehar in Ramban. The police advised commuters not to travel till restoration work is completed. Mughal Road was blocked due to landslide at Hari Katha area. Men and machinery were deployed to clear the mud from NH-44 and Mughal Road. Work for restoration of the roads continued till the filing of this report.

The IMD centre at Srinagar has already declared that monsoon has arrived in J&K and Ladakh and will further strengthen in the coming days. The centre has also issued an advisory regarding flash floods and rise of water level in rivers and streams.

Meanwhile, schools were shut in Ramban and Doda district amid incessant rain. The administration also advised the residents not to venture out near water bodies.

In Doda district, classes till Class VIII were suspended on the directions of the administration. “The staff shall take precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident due to ongoing inclement weather conditions,” an order stated.

A musical night which was scheduled to be held at Seri Bazar Park in Bhaderwah on Monday was also postponed.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered the closure of the schools up to Class X. However, teachers and staff were asked to attend the schools.