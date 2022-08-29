NIA arrests another accused in J-K's Handwara narco-terrorism case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA today said it has arrested the 12th accused in connection with Handwara narco-terrorism case from Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) for his alleged involvement in supply of narcotics, cash and arms and ammunition through the Line of Control (LOC).

An official spokesperson of the agency said the NIA on Sunday arrested 45-year-old Abdul Rauf Badan, a resident of Kupwara district for his involvement in case of supply of narcotics, cash and arms and ammunition through LOC border of Amarohi, Tangdhar area by concealing the consignment in vegetable carrier vehicle.

The NIA official said, “He is a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at the LoC, J&K and further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.”

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 at Handwara Police Station and later it was taken over by the NIA on June 23, 2020 by re-registering the case. Earlier, a charge sheet was submitted against 11 accused persons in the NIA Special Court, Jammu, in this case, the official said, adding that further investigations are in progress.