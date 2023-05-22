NIA arrests JeM operative in terror conspiracy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative in the Valley for his alleged involvement in a terror conspiracy case in Jammu and Kashmir. In an official statement, the agency stated the arrest had been made as part of a crackdown against the conspiracies being hatched by proscribed terrorist organisations based across the border to destabilise India through terrorism in J&K.

The accused, identified as Mohd Ubaid Malik, a resident of Kupwara district, was in constant touch with a Pakistan-based JeM commander, according to the NIA. “Investigations have revealed that he was passing secret information, especially regarding movement of troops and security forces, to a Pakistan-based commander of the JeM,” the NIA said.

According to officials, they have also recovered various incriminating documents, showing his involvement in the furtherance of terror activities in the UT.

The case, in which Malik has been arrested, was registered by the NIA suo motu on June 21, 2022. The case relates to the conspiracies hatched by cadres and overground workers of various banned terrorist outfits in cohorts with their commanders based in Pakistan. The conspiracy involves collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, IEDs, including remotely controlled sticky/magnetic bombs, it said.

The IEDs and explosives are often being delivered through drones and are also being assembled locally in order to execute terrorist attacks in J&K. The attacks are mainly targeted at the minorities and security forces personnel, the NIA probe has revealed.

Crackdown