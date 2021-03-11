NIA arrests ‘key accused’ in Sunjuwan terror attack case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested Abid Ahmad Mir, who is believed to be the key accused in Sunjuwan terrorist attack case, which took place in April on the outskirts of Jammu.

According to a spokesperson for the agency, Mir, a resident of Putrigam in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, is suspected to be an overground worker of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfit.

The NIA official said Mir was a close associate of accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay, who has been arrested in the case. The arrested accused was also in touch with Pakistan-based handlers of the JeM, he added.

Mir had knowingly and voluntarily extended support to the other co-accused in the commission of the instant crime, the spokesperson alleged.

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu on April 22 after they attacked CISF personnel onboard a bus during the crucial early morning shift-change of the force at a checkpost.

“The case pertains to indiscriminate firing upon the security personnel during a joint search operation in the area of Sunjuwan, Jammu, by terrorists in which one ASI of the CISF was martyred and several others were injured. The security forces retaliated and killed two terrorists on the spot,” the spokesperson said.

The “fidayeen” or suicide bombers sprayed a volley of bullets in “burst fire” mode from their assault weapons even as they lobbed grenades at the security personnel at the picket deployed near the Chaddha camp in the Sunjuwan area of the district, where the Army also has a large installation.

The terror attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Samba in Jammu region of the Union Territory.