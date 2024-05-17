NIA attaches properties of JeM ultra

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached seven immovable properties in Kashmir belonging to a top terrorist of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Terrorist Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo’s properties, including land measuring 19 marlas and 84 sq ft at Kisarigam in Pulwama district, were attached on Wednesday on the orders of a special NIA court in Jammu, it said.

Sartaj was arrested on January 31, 2020, and arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession. He was chargesheeted on July 27, 2020, and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of the Arms Act, Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Along with his five co-accused members of the JeM, he was involved in transporting terrorists to the Kashmir valley, it said.

“Going full steam with its efforts to destroy the terror network in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the National Investigation Agency has attached as many as seven immovable properties of a top terrorist belonging to the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation,” the statement said.

Since its formation in 2000 by Masood Azhar, the JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India including Jammu and Kashmir, the probe agency said.

The JeM was enlisted as a ‘Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation’ by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1267 and the group’s leader Masood Azhar was designated as a ‘Global Terrorist’ in 2019 by the UNSC.

The NIA had, just a week ago, attached six immovable properties of another top militant of JeM in Kashmir as part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #National Investigation Agency NIA #Pakistan