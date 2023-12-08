NIA attaches properties of two Lashkar terrorists for 2015 attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 7

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the properties of two key Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) operatives in Kulgam and Pulwama on Thursday.

Linked to BSF convoy attack Fayaz Ahmed Itoo and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, whose properties have been seized in Kulgam and Pulwama, are said to be involved in the attack on a BSF convoy in Udhampur in 2015 that left two personnel dead.

Security personnel stand guard as NIA officials attach a property in Kulgam on Thursday. ANI

The accused, Fayaz Ahmed Itoo, alias Fayaz Khar, and Khursheed Ahmed Bhat, alias Khursheed Alam Bhat, alias Surya, whose properties were seized, have been arrested and are presently undergoing trial in the NIA Special Court, Jammu.

The NIA investigation confirmed that the duo had been members of the banned Pakistan-backed LeT terror group. “All the prime accused in the case, registered by NIA’s Delhi branch in 2015, have been chargesheeted and are under trial under various provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act 1946, Passport (Entry into India Act 1920), and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967,” stated an NIA spokesperson.

In this instance, four immovable properties were attached under Section 33(1) of the UAPA-1967 on the orders of the NIA Special Court, Jammu. These include a single-story residential house owned by Fayaz Ahmed Itoo in Khudwani village of Qaimoh tehsil in Kulgam district and a double-story residential house, along with two plots of land, owned by Khursheed Ahmed Bhat in Chursoo and Sail, Awantipora, Pulwama.

The terror attack on a convoy of the BSF on August 5, 2015, on the Srinagar-Jammu highway near Narsoo ‘nullah’ in Narsoo village of Udhampur district resulted in the death of two BSF personnel and injuries to 13 others. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one terrorist was killed and another, identified as Naveed, was apprehended.

