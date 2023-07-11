NIA carries out raids in south Kashmir in terror case

PTI

Srinagar, July 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror-related case, officials said.

The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.

They said the raids were part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror-related case.

Further details are awaited.