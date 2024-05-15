NIA charge sheet against 10th accused for delivering weapons from Pakistan to LeT terrorists by drones

PTI

Jammu/New Delhi, May 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has listed one more accused in its charge sheet for his role in delivering arms and weapons from Pakistan to terrorists of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by drones, the agency said on Wednesday.

Zakir Hussain alias Sonu is the tenth accused against whom charges have been filed in a case registered in 2022 by the NIA, which has filed its second supplementary charge sheet before a special court in Jammu, it said.

Nine other accused were previously named in the charge sheet under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, said the statement issued by the NIA.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of LeT in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drone coming from the Pakistan side.

The case was originally registered by Rajbagh police in Kathua district of Jammu on May 29, 2022 after a drone (hexacopter) was intercepted and recovered with several rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) and magnetic bombs near Dhalli area, the probe agency said.

The NIA took over the case on July 30, 2022.

Among the accused named in the charge sheet is Faisal Muneer, identified as the main handler of the overground worker (OGW) network active in the border area villages of Kathua.

Muneer was working under the directions of designated terrorist, Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, of the LeT, the probe agency said.

