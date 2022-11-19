NIA chargesheet against 5 TRF operatives in arms recovery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 18

The NIA has filed a chargesheet against five members of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banded terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, in a Jammu special court in a case related to the seizure of arms in Srinagar’s Chanapora locality in May.

Aamir Mushtaq Ganie, Adnan Ahsan Wani, Ashaiq Hussain Hajam and Ghulam Mohideen Dar and Faisal Munir have been named in the chargesheet, said the agency.

The chargesheet has been filed under various Sections of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. The NIA said the case was initially registered on May 23 at the Chanapora police station in Srinagar following the seizure of 15 pistols, 30 magazines and 300 rounds. The agency re-registered the case on June 18.

“Investigations have revealed that the five accused are cadres of the TRF who conspired to supply the consignments of arms, ammunition and funds to terrorists of the TRF/LeT to carry out target killings in Jammu and Kashmir, thereby creating terror among people,” an NIA spokesperson said in the statement.

The NIA said investigation had also revealed that the accused persons used to receive these arms consignments from Pakistan.

“It has been found that the accused are associated with their Pakistan-based handlers/operative/commanders of the TRF/LeT, and radicalised, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join terror groups in Kashmir,” an NIA official said.

He said the seizure of incriminating material related to arms and ammunitions, chats about terror funds, besides other material from the mobile phones of the accused persons, has established that they were engaged in terror activities for a long time and threatened the security, integrity and sovereignty of India.