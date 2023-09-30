NIA conducts raids in Poonch in connection with Dhangri attack

Our Correspondent

Srinagar September 30

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday conducted raids at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district as part of investigation into the civilian killings at Dhangri village of Rajouri.

On January 1, five civilians were killed and thirteen injured in an attack in Dhangri village.

Officials said that multiple teams of NIA assisted by local police raided four different places in Poonch district this morning.

Two persons from Gursai village of neighbouring Poonch district have already been booked by the NIA in the case for harbouring the attackers.

The NIA spokesperson said the raids were conducted regarding the involvement of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) associates into the attack.

The crackdown involved simultaneous raids at five locations within the Gursai village of Mendhar Tehsil in Poonch district. NIA teams meticulously scoured these sites, which were confirmed to be the residential abodes of individuals operating as Overground Workers (OGWs) closely connected with the proscribed terrorist outfit, LeT, the NIA spokesperson said.

During the operations, several digital devices and documents, believed to contain substantial incriminating data and content, were confiscated. These materials are now undergoing a thorough examination to unravel the intricate conspiracy behind the heinous attack, the NIA said.

Two individuals, Nisar Ahmed, also known as Haji Nisar, and Mushtaq Hussain, were taken into custody by the NIA on August 31. They are currently incarcerated in the Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu. The revelations provided by these detainees, coupled with intelligence gathered by the NIA, served as a catalyst for today’s high-profile raids, the spokesperson said.

The NIA’s investigations, spokesperson said, have exposed that both arrested suspects played a significant role in harboring the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack.

They allegedly offered logistics support to these terrorists for over two months and provided shelter in a concealed hideout that they had constructed.

According to the ongoing investigations, the duo operated under the directions of LeT handlers based in Pakistan, namely Saifullah, who goes by the alias Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, and Mohd. Qasim.

The case concerning the attack was initially registered as FIR no. 01/2023 at PS Rajouri under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Arms Act. The NIA assumed control of the case, re-registering it on January 13, and continued its exhaustive investigation into the incident.

