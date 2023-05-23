NIA court in Kulgam district asks five ultras to surrender

PTI

Srinagar, May 22

A special NIA court in Kulgam district on Monday issued proclamation orders against five terrorists involved in various terror crimes and targeted killings, asking them to surrender before it or the investigation agency.

The court issued the proclamation orders on the request of the Special Investigation Unit, Kashmir, under Section 82 of the CrPC against the five active terrorists, said to be behind the killing of a teacher, Rajni Bala, and a bank manager, Vijay Kumar, in Kulgam district last year, a police spokesperson said.

These terrorists are Arjumand Gulzar, alias Hamza Bhuran, a resident of Kharbatapora, Ratnipora in Pulwama; Bilal Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Chaki Cholend, Shopian; Sameer Ahmed Sheikh, alias Kamran Bhai, a resident of Chaki Cholend in Shopian; Abid Ramzan Sheikh, a resident of Chotipora, Shopian; and Basit Amin Bhat, a resident of Frisal in Kulgam, the spokesperson said.

Before the issuance of the proclamation orders, the court had issued open-ended non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against all five, he added. The proclamation orders were read out at conspicuous places in the villages of the terrorists and copies of the orders were pasted on their houses as well as villages, the police spokesperson said.

Before the initiation of further legal proceedings against the five, the court has given them a chance to surrender before it or the investigation agency, he added. The police spokesperson said SIU teams, along with local police and magistrates, went to the villages of the terrorists in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama districts for the execution of the proclamation orders.