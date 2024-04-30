NIA DG discusses counter-terror steps with DGP RR Swain

Jammu, April 29
The Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA), Sadanand Vasant Date on Monday visited Police Headquarters, J&K, at Jammu where he held a detailed interaction with J&K Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain and other senior officers.
During the interaction, the officers underlined to further strengthen the collaborative efforts in investigations to combat terrorism and counter the support structures that aids and abets such nefarious activities and to devise more effective measures by giving thrust on effective investigations.
“The officers focused on exploring opportunities and launching initiatives that will ensure sustainable support, resources, and coordination between J&K police and NIA. This collaborative approach will further bolster investigation efficiency and enhance the overall efficacy of the anti-terrorism campaign. The initiative of capacity building programme between NIA and J&K police was also discussed” an official said.
