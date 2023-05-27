NIA moves Delhi High Court, seeks death for JKLF chief

New Delhi, May 26
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been awarded life imprisonment by a court here in a terror funding case. The National Investigation Agency’s plea is listed for hearing before a Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh on May 29.
A Delhi court had on May 24 last year awarded life imprisonment to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik after holding him guilty of various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and the Indian Penal Code.
The maximum punishment for such an offence is death penalty. However, the trial court had noted that the case was not the “rarest of rare”, warranting death penalty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week