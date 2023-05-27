NIA moves Delhi High Court, seeks death for JKLF chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 26

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday moved the Delhi High Court seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who has been awarded life imprisonment by a court here in a terror funding case. The National Investigation Agency’s plea is listed for hearing before a Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh on May 29.

A Delhi court had on May 24 last year awarded life imprisonment to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik after holding him guilty of various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967 and the Indian Penal Code.

The maximum punishment for such an offence is death penalty. However, the trial court had noted that the case was not the “rarest of rare”, warranting death penalty.