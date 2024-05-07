NIA notice to five absconders

Bandipora, May 6
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bandipora district issued notices against five absconders, police said on Monday. They said that the notices of the NIA court were affixed at the houses of the absconders.
“Hon’ble Designated Court (NIA) Bandipora has issued five notices U/S 82 CRPC against absconders namely 01. Mohd Umar Mir S/o Gh Hassan R/o Brathkalan Sopore. 02. Hashir Rafiq Parray S/o Mohmad Rafiq Parray R/o Patushai Bandipora A/p Pakistan. 03. Mohd Jameel Sheergojri R/o Naz Colony Bandipora. 04. Mohd Iqbal Khan S/o Mohd Hussain Khan R/o Kandi Barjala Uri Baramulla,” Bandipora district police posted on X.
“Notices of the NIA court were affixed on the outdoors of the residential houses of the absconders,” added the post.
