NIA okay with jailed Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid taking oath as MP, court to pass directions today

Our Correspondent

Adil Akhzer

Srinagar, July 1

Jailed Kashmiri leader and newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is likely to take oath on July 5 after the NIA on Monday gave its consent before a special court in Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the matter on Tuesday.

Rashid, 56, a former MLA from the Langate Assembly constituency in Kupwara district, contested as an Independent MP from Baramulla in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and won by a huge margin.

Probe agency’s riders The NIA counsel said Rashid’s oath-taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media

He also said Rashid, who was in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day

Last month, he moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole to take oath as an MP in Parliament. On June 22, a special court had adjourned the matter and asked the NIA to file its response.

The NIA counsel said Rashid’s oath-taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid, who was in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day.

The agency has been consulting Parliament and the jail authorities on the matter.

While Rashid’s counsel had cited AAP leader Sanjay Singh being granted custody parole to take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, the court noted that Rashid’s charges were different. The current session of Parliament is scheduled to end on July 3. Procedures allow MPs to take oath in the Speaker’s chamber even when Parliament is not in session. Ex-CM Omar Abdullah, whom Rashid defeated in the elections, said even as Rashid might take oath as an MP, he would not be able to work as the representative of the people of Baramulla in Parliament. Rashid has been in custody since August 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the terror-funding case. His name surfaced during the probe of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested for allegedly financing terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in connection with the case. Meanwhile, several parties in the Valley have demanded the release of the jailed leader. (With inputs)

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kashmir #Srinagar