NIA raids 13 locations in terror conspiracy case in Pulwama

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it has carried out searches at 13 locations in the Kashmir Valley as part of its clampdown on terrorist outfits and their offshoots and affiliates involved in disrupting peace and communal harmony in the Union Territory.

The NIA in an official statement said the searches were conducted in Anantnag, Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Budgam districts of Kashmir region. During the operation, incriminating material and documents were seized.

The NIA said the agency conducted extensive searches at the premises of sympathisers, cadres, hybrid terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) linked to newly formed offshoots and affiliates of several banned Pakistan-backed terror organisations including Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaida.

The searches were part of the ongoing investigations of the NIA in a terror conspiracy case, involving the activities of OGWs and cadre in support of various newly launched outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF among others, the agency said in the statement.

Besides terrorist and violent activities, the NIA said these workers had been found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs and magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotics and arms and ammunition.

Chargesheet filed against 4th accused

The NIA on Monday said it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the fourth accused, Faisal Muneer alias “Ali Bhai”, a resident of Jammu’s Talab Khatikan area, in the case related to activities of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba.