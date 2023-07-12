NIA raids 5 places linked to terrorists, aides

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 11

Continuing with its crackdown against the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits operating in J&K, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today conducted raids at five locations in Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts and seized several digital devices containing massive incriminating data.

The NIA stated the raided premises included those of hybrid terrorists, overground workers, sympathisers and cadres of such organisations. “All these cadres and workers are being investigated for activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K,” it said, adding that they were suspected to have their involvement in “the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, arms and ammunition”.

The NIA had registered the J&K terror conspiracy case suo moto on June 21, 2022, as it relates to a physical and online conspiracy by the banned terror organisations to launch a series of violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The Pakistan-backed outfits are also engaged in radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers, it said.

During the investigation, the NIA found that Pakistan-based operatives used various social media platforms to spread terror among the people, the agency said.

“They were also using drones to deliver arms, ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc., to their agents and cadres in the Kashmir valley,” it said.

The newly floated terror outfits under investigation include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers and PAAF among others.

These outfits are affiliated to groups like Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

