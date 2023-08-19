NIA raids 8 places in terror conspiracy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the ongoing probe into terror conspiracy cases linked to targeting minorities and security personnel using cyber space by cadres of various banned outfits and their affiliates, officials said.

The officials said the NIA’s probe revealed that the terror outfits used the cyber-space to target minorities, security personnel and spread communal disharmony in UT.

Raids were conducted in Jammu and areas of South Kashmir, on specific inputs in close coordination with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)) and J&K Police, the officials said, adding that the locations raided include the premises of suspects in the case, which was registered by the agency suo-moto on June 21, 2022.

On December 23 last year, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu districts in the Union Territory.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OWGs) of various banned terror outfitsand their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders and handlers, the officials said.

During the searches conducted then, the NIA seized various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices.

