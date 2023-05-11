NIA raids at multiple locations in J-K's Baramulla in terror case

Srinagar, May 11
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple locations in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a terror conspiracy case, officials said.
The raids were carried out at the residence of Abdul Khaliq Regoo at Kansipora, Javid Ahmad Dhobi at Syed Kareem and Shoaib Ahmad Choor at Sangri Colony in Baramulla district, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
The NIA on Wednesday attached properties belonging to three accused persons at various places in Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act following court orders.
