NIA raids house of absconding Hizbul terrorist in Kishtwar

New Delhi, July 22

The NIA today said it had conducted raids on the residential premises of an absconding Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Riaz Ahmed, alias Hazari, in Kishtwar district in connection with a terror conspiracy case. The agency stated that it had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for leads leading to his arrest.

A mobile phone was seized during the search operation, which was being analysed, officials said.

The case was initially registered by the Uttar Pradesh ATS on September 12, 2018, which was later re-registered by the NIA under the UAPA on September 24 that year. It was against Kamruk Zaman and others regarding a criminal conspiracy to carry out terror attacks by the Hizbul Mujahideen cadres in different places of Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India.

Kamrun and one Osama Bin Javed were chargesheeted in a special court of the NIA in Lucknow on March 11, 2019. Osama was killed in an encounter on September 28, 2019.

The absconding accused, Riaz Ahmad, alias Hazari, said to be the district deputy commander of the terrorist group, along with another co-accused Mohammad Amin, alias Jahangir Saroori, was involved in recruiting and training Kamruj Zaman and Osama Bin Javed in Kishtwar forests, the NIA mentioned.

“After completion of training, Kamruj was directed to set up bases and hideouts besides selecting targets in UP, Assam and other parts of India for terrorist activities. Accordingly, he reached Kanpur where he had also carried out reconnaissance of a few targets,” the NIA added.

