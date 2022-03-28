NIA raids in Srinagar in terror funding case

PTI

Srinagar, March 27

The NIA on Sunday conducted searches here in connection with the NGO terror funding case, an official said.

Though the agency did not divulge the details of the person whose house was searched, officials said the raid was carried out at the Sonwar residence of Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez who was arrested by the agency on November 23 last year.

The case pertains to collection and transfer of funds by certain NGOs, trusts, societies and organisations on behalf of separatists and terrorist organisations in order to sustain secessionist and terror activities in Kashmir, the NIA said.

On February 18, the NIA had arrested its former SP Arvind Digvijay Negi for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group.

On February 25, a Delhi court sent Negi, Parvez and four others to judicial custody for a month in the terror funding case. —