NIA seizes three vehicles used by senior J-K Police officer in militant activities

Our Correspondent

Srinagar February 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized three vehicles used by a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer caught transporting arms and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to Delhi in 2020.

Official sources said the vehicles were used by accused persons for the furtherance of militancy activities in Kashmir.

On January 11, 2020, Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested in south Kashmir’s Kulgam when he was shifting the cop-turned-militant commander of Hizb, Syed Naveed Mushtaq, alias Naveed Babu, and his close associate, in his car outside the Valley.

Police said the four accused, including Singh and two active militants, were going out of J&K to commit “terrorist” acts.

“Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Babu, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Humhama were used for militant activities,” officials said.

Later, the NIA raided two houses of Singh, a resident of Pulwama’s Ovary Gund village, and recovered Rs 12 lakh and a weapon.

Hizb’s Babu was the outfit’s second top commander after Riyaz Naikoo in Kashmir and was accused of being behind the killing of 11 truck drivers, including non-local labourers and apple traders, in south Kashmir after the Centre revoked J&K’s constitutional position on August 5, 2019.

“During search, one AK-47 Rifle, three pistols, one hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized”.