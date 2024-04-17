NIFT-Srinagar holds fourth convocation

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 16

Celebrations and jubilations marked the 4th convocation of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, held on Monday at Ompora campus, Budgam.

The ceremony was held for the 2019 batch of 33 outgoing students of the Fashion Designing (FD) and Fashion Communication (FC) departments of NIFT Srinagar. The convocation saw the graduating students taking a pledge to uphold the sanctity and dignity of their profession.

