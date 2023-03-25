Night bus service in Kashmir soon

PTI

Srinagar: In a first, the J&K administration has decided to start night bus service in Srinagar on different routes in the next couple of weeks. The bus service will be available up to 10 pm. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting of officers to chalk out plan for induction of State Road Transport Corporation Bus (SRTC) for night transport service. OC

Shinku La reopens after two months

manali (hp): The Shinku La Pass connecting HP's Lahaul valley to the Zanskar valley in Ladakh's Kargil district has been reopened after two months, an official said on Friday. Light vehicles from the Zanskar side were allowed to pass towards Manali. Only locally-registered vehicles will be allowed to ply on the stretch between Darcha and Padum till further orders.