Night bus service in Kashmir soon

Srinagar: In a first, the J&K administration has decided to start night bus service in Srinagar on different routes in the next couple of weeks. The bus service will be available up to 10 pm. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting of officers to chalk out plan for induction of State Road Transport Corporation Bus (SRTC) for night transport service. OC
Shinku La reopens after two months
manali (hp): The Shinku La Pass connecting HP's Lahaul valley to the Zanskar valley in Ladakh's Kargil district has been reopened after two months, an official said on Friday. Light vehicles from the Zanskar side were allowed to pass towards Manali. Only locally-registered vehicles will be allowed to ply on the stretch between Darcha and Padum till further orders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP, can't contest next 2 Lok Sabha polls if conviction not stayed
Paid price for raising Adani issue: Congress | ‘Anti-OBC, fe...
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Congress unveils first Karnataka candidate list; fields Siddaramaiah from Varuna, Shivakumar from Kanakapura
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge w...