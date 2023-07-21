Nine chargesheeted in fake degree case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 20

Eight physical education teachers and an agent have been chargesheeted by the Economic Offences Wing, Jammu Crime Branch, for arranging fake degrees for securing higher grade pay in the department.

A spokesperson said the agent helped them procure fake bachelor’s degrees, issued in the name of Global Open University Nagaland.

An FIR was registered in 2018. “Many other physical education teachers managed such degrees through agents and produced the same at the time joining their duties and succeeded in getting the grade pay of Rs 2,800, instead of Rs 2,400,” the spokesperson said.

#Jammu